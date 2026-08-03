Sidney Starr accused of child assault at Fulton County hotel

The Brief Reality television personality Sidney Starr was arrested in Hapeville on Sunday following allegations of sexual assault involving a minor. Authorities booked the transgender model into Fulton County Jail on multiple severe felony charges, including aggravated child molestation. Hapeville police confirmed the case has been handed over to district prosecutors, while additional details remain withheld to protect the minor.



A reality television celebrity faces multiple felony charges after police arrested her Sunday in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a juvenile at a Hapeville hotel.

What we know:

Sidney Favors, who also goes by Sidney Starr, was taken into custody following an incident at the Embassy Suites in the 3400 block of International Boulevard.

Police charged Favors with sodomy, sexual battery against a child under 16 and aggravated child molestation as a result of the investigation.

Favors remains held at the Fulton County Jail as authorities move forward with the case.

According to law enforcement, the investigation has officially been turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

Sidney Favors booking photo (Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

Specific details surrounding the allegations have not been made public by law enforcement.

"Because this case involves a juvenile, no additional information will be released from our agency," the Hapeville Police Department said in a statement to FOX 5 Atlanta.

The backstory:

Favors is a transgender model who has built a notable career in entertainment, according to TMZ.

The television personality has appeared on several programs, including "Baddies," "Baddies ATL," "Star" and "Empire."