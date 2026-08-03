Storms could dampen metro Atlanta's first day of school

The Brief Metro Atlanta students will head back to school Monday with warm temperatures, dry morning conditions and only a slight chance of afternoon storms. The greatest risk for widespread showers and thunderstorms arrives Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and lightning. Drivers should watch for patchy morning fog and allow extra travel time during the morning commute.



Thousands of metro Atlanta students heading back to the classroom Monday will catch a break from the weather during the morning commute, but a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms could develop before the school day ends.

Forecasters say the morning will start comfortably by early August standards, with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s across much of north and central Georgia. Skies will be partly cloudy before daytime heating sparks isolated to scattered afternoon storms.

What we know:

The morning commute should be mostly dry, although some patchy fog could develop in parts of metro Atlanta. Temperatures will begin around 70 degrees before climbing into the upper 80s during the afternoon.

Once temperatures reach the 80s, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Not everyone will see rain Monday, but families with after-school practices, bus stops or outdoor activities should be prepared for a passing downpour.

Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be the primary concerns.

What's next:

Monday won't be the wettest day of the week.

Forecasters expect storm coverage to increase Tuesday and Wednesday, making it more likely that communities across north Georgia will see at least one round of showers or thunderstorms each afternoon.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, some storms could produce heavy rain, dangerous lightning and localized ponding on roads.

The unsettled pattern follows a week in which parts of north Georgia picked up several inches of rain. Some areas of Fannin County received nearly 5 to more than 6 inches over the past seven days, while portions of northeast Georgia saw 2 to 3 inches from repeated downpours over the weekend.

Because the ground is already saturated in some locations, additional heavy rain this week could lead to localized flooding where storms repeatedly track over the same areas.

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Local perspective:

Families heading out for the first day of school should:

Leave a few minutes early in case of patchy fog or heavier traffic.

Pack rain gear if students have afternoon sports or outdoor activities.

Keep an eye on weather alerts later in the day if thunderstorms develop.

Never drive through water covering a roadway during heavy downpours.

Breakout Forecast

Morning: Partly cloudy with patchy fog in some areas. Temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.



School commute: Dry for most locations with comfortable early morning temperatures.



Afternoon: Highs in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.



Storm chance: Isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and lightning are the primary threats.



Tonight: Storms taper off after sunset with warm, muggy conditions continuing.



Looking ahead: Tuesday and Wednesday bring the highest chance for widespread afternoon thunderstorms before rain chances ease slightly later in the week.