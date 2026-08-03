Pedestrian hit on I-75/85 northbound near I-20 in Atlanta

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The Brief A man was hit while trying to run across I-75/85 northbound near the I-20 exit in Atlanta Monday. Emergency crews transported the injured pedestrian to Grady Memorial Hospital while the driver stayed at the scene to speak with officers. Drivers should expect delays as investigators keep one right lane blocked during the ongoing crash probe.



A man was rushed to the hospital Monday after getting hit by a vehicle while attempting to walk across I-75/85 northbound near the I-20 exit, police said.

What we know:

A man was hit by a driver while trying to cross the lanes along I-75/85 northbound near the I-20 exit. Emergency responders transported the injured pedestrian to Grady Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the location to cooperate with authorities. Officers currently have one right lane blocked while the crash investigation continues.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Atlanta police are investigating a man was hit by a car while trying to cross I-75/85 northbound near the I-20 exit on August 3, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the medical condition or identity of the injured pedestrian. Officials have also not confirmed what led the man to attempt crossing the active lanes of the highway.