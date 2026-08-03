Students moved after power outage at Sagamore Hills Elementary

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The Brief A tree fell on Alderbrook Road NE on Monday morning, knocking out electricity for over 100 people near Sagamore Hills Elementary School. Crews are working to clear the fallen tree as 127 customers face power disruptions on their first day back to school. Students and staff have been relocated due to the power disruption.



A fallen tree knocked out power near Sagamore Hills Elementary School in DeKalb County, forcing students to relocate on Monday morning, leaving dozens without electricity on the first day of school.

What we know:

A large tree crashed down near Alderbrook Road NE on Monday morning, taking down lines and triggering a power outage for 127 Georgia Power customers.

The sudden outage disrupted the area surrounding Sagamore Hills Elementary School on the first day of classes. Students and staff have been relocated to nearby Lakeside High School for the day and will return to Sagamore for dismissal, according to the DeKalb County School District.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene, capturing footage of utility crews working to remove the fallen tree.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A large tree fell and knocked out power for Sagamore Hills Elementary School on the first day back, August 3, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

What we don't know:

Georgia Power has not provided an estimated restoration time on its outage map. Officials have not reported any injuries or stated what caused the large tree to fall.