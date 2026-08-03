Georgia deputies issue warning on back-to-school photo trends

The Brief A Georgia sheriff's office is reminding parents that first-day-of-school photos can reveal personal information that predators may exploit. Parents should avoid sharing details such as a child's school, teacher, grade level, age or location in photos or captions. Privacy settings, delayed posting and limiting who can view photos can help keep children safer online.



The first day of school is a milestone many parents are eager to celebrate online, but one Georgia sheriff's office is urging families to think twice before sharing those picture-perfect moments.

Think twice before posting first-day school photos

What we know:

The first day of school is a milestone many parents are eager to celebrate online, but one Georgia sheriff's office is urging families to think twice before sharing those picture-perfect moments.

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office is reminding parents that those popular first-day-of-school photos posted for hundreds or even thousands of social media followers can unintentionally provide valuable information to predators.

"Those cute first day of school photo trends that you share with 5,000 of your 'closest friends' can be a gateway for predators to know information about your child that makes them unsafe," the sheriff's office said in a social media post.

What parents should avoid sharing

What you can do:

Many back-to-school signs include personal details that may seem harmless but can help strangers identify or locate a child.

Safety experts recommend avoiding photos or captions that reveal:



The name of a child's school

The child's teacher's name

Grade level or classroom number

Age or birth date

Home address or neighborhood

School logos, bus numbers or other identifying details

A daily routine, such as when a child leaves for school

Even if a child's face is the main focus of the photo, details in the background can reveal more than parents realize.

Ways to share more safely

Parents don't have to stop celebrating the first day of school, but they can take a few steps to better protect their children's privacy.

Consider:



Reviewing your social media privacy settings and limiting who can see your posts.

Sharing photos only with close family and friends instead of making them public.

Posting photos after your child has arrived safely at school rather than in real time.

Cropping or blurring school names, house numbers and other identifying information.

Using a plain background instead of a customized sign filled with personal details.

A reminder for the new school year

What they're saying:

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office says the goal isn't to discourage parents from celebrating an exciting milestone. Instead, deputies hope families will think carefully about how much personal information they're sharing online and take simple steps to help keep children safe.