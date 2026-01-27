Sarah Grace Patrick, accused of killing mom, stepdad denied bond again

article

A judge denied bond Tuesday for Sarah Grace Patrick, the Carroll County teenager accused of killing her mother and stepfather in their home last year, finding no material change since an earlier ruling and agreeing with prosecutors that concerns about flight risk and safety still remain.

Judge Dustin W. Hightower said the only significant development since the previous bond hearing was the trial being delayed — a change he said does not meet the legal threshold to reconsider bond. He ruled the risks outlined by the state still exist and allowed the prior bond decision to stand.

Prosecutors argued Patrick may now pose an even greater flight risk than before, citing the seriousness of the charges, including malice murder, and the incentive to flee if released. They also raised concerns that family members and close associates have access to homes outside Georgia, increasing the possibility Patrick could leave the state or influence witnesses. Members of the Brock family urged the court to deny bond, telling the judge the alleged violence "cannot be overstated" and that the possibility of her release causes fear and anxiety for their safety.

Defense attorneys asked the court to consider bond with strict conditions, including no contact with family members and no cellphone access, but the judge said those restrictions would not adequately reduce the risks. He also noted that media contracts involving the family could intensify attention surrounding the case, financially benefit the family, and potentially increase the incentive to flee.

Patrick’s double murder trial, originally scheduled to begin this week, has been postponed until August as the state finalizes a forensic neuropsychology report. The judge said murder cases often take more than a year to reach trial and described the August date as moving at an "incredibly fast" pace, adding he intends to do everything possible to prevent further delays.

Patrick is charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault. Prosecutors allege she shot her mother, Kristin Brock, and stepfather, James Brock, multiple times while they slept inside their Carrollton home in February 2025.

Patrick's family, along with some friends and church members, believe that Patrick is innocent. Some of them even wore T-shirts saying they stood with Patrick at her bond hearing in August.

