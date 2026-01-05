Sarah Grace Patrick double murder trial set to begin Monday

article

The trial for a teen accused of killing her mother and stepfather is set to begin Monday morning in Carroll County.

What we know:

Prosecutors have charged Sarah Grace Patrick with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the deaths of Kristin and James Brock. The couple was found dead in their Carrollton home in February 2025.

Family members testified during a hearing in August, describing the lasting fear and trauma caused by the killings.

What they're saying:

"The thought of the defendant walking free, even temporarily, only adds to our fear, anxiety and inability to begin healing," one family member said. "Imagine their terror in their final breaths."

According to testimony, both victims were shot multiple times, including being shot in the head, while they were lying in bed.

"The possibility that she could harm us is terrifying," a family member said.

Last month, Patrick’s attorneys told the court they were still waiting on the results of a psychological evaluation. No timeline has been released for when the trial is expected to conclude.

