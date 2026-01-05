Sarah Grace Patrick asks for bond as double murder trial delayed in Carroll County

article

The Brief Sarah Grace Patrick’s double murder trial is delayed until August 3, 2026, pending a final psychological report. Defense attorneys filed for immediate bond reconsideration, citing Patrick’s ongoing solitary confinement since July 2025. Judge Dustin W. Hightower scheduled a bond reconsideration hearing for January 27 following the seven-month trial postponement.



The double murder trial for a Georgia teenager accused of killing her mother and stepfather has been delayed until late summer after the state requested more time to secure a psychological report.

Trial of Sarah Grace Patrick delayed

What we know:

Sarah Grace Patrick, 17, was scheduled to begin her trial Monday morning. However, court documents filed Jan. 5 show the proceedings have been pushed back to Aug. 3, 2026.

The delay centers on a pending forensic neuropsychology report. While a preliminary version of the report was discussed in court, the final filing remains outstanding. "We do not believe that the latest report... is really needed," defense attorneys argued during the hearing, noting they were ready to proceed.

Patrick asks for bond

Dig deeper:

Following the seven-month postponement, defense attorney LaToya S. Williams filed an immediate motion to reconsider bond for Patrick. The teenager has been held in solitary confinement since July 17, 2025, due to her age.

Patrick faces multiple charges, including malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault. Prosecutors allege she shot Kristin and James Brock multiple times while they were in bed at their Carrollton home in February 2025.

Family member's previous reaction to bond request

What they're saying:

Family members of the victims have previously expressed deep opposition to Patrick’s release. During an August bond hearing, relatives testified to a lasting sense of trauma and fear.

Despite these concerns, the defense maintains that Patrick is not a flight risk or a threat to the community. The motion for bond reconsideration states that the defense had announced they were "ready for trial" as early as December.

Bond hearing scheduled

What's next:

Judge Dustin W. Hightower has scheduled a hearing on the bond reconsideration motion for Jan. 27.