Sarah Grace Patrick: Defense lawyer asks for continuance

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The Brief Sarah Grace Patrick appeared in a Carroll County courtroom Monday as her murder case moves closer to trial. The hearing comes after a judge recently denied Patrick’s request for bond and kept her August trial date in place. Prosecutors continue to argue that Patrick poses both a flight risk and a danger to the community.



New details emerged Monday as Sarah Grace Patrick appeared in a Carroll County courtroom, where her defense team requested that her upcoming murder trial be delayed.

During a calendar call ahead of the Aug. 3 trial date, Patrick’s newly appointed attorney, Shawn Hoover, told the court that he inherited the case earlier this year and assembled a new team to review evidence and investigate issues surrounding the prosecution.

Hoover told the judge that what initially appeared to be questions about the chain of custody for evidence had expanded into broader concerns involving the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, local law enforcement and forensic procedures. He said the defense has brought in attorneys and investigators with experience handling juvenile and capital cases because Patrick was 17 at the time of the killings.

Patrick, now 18, is accused of killing her mother, Kristin Brock, 41, and her stepfather, James Brock, 45, inside their Carrollton home in February 2025. She faces charges that include malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

Attorneys point to new evidence

What they're saying:

The defense argued that recently obtained Department of Family and Children Services records, spanning more than a decade, could affect both sentencing issues and the defense’s trial strategy. Hoover said previous experts did not have access to the complete records when evaluating Patrick.

Hoover also raised concerns about what he described as newly discovered information involving firearms testing and supplemental reports from law enforcement officers. According to the defense, attorneys learned only days ago about a separate firearm that had been examined during the investigation, along with additional witnesses and leads that had not previously been disclosed to the current defense team.

The attorney argued that the defense needs more time to review forensic evidence, examine investigative procedures and prepare for possible evidentiary hearings before trial.

Prosecutors push back

The other side:

Prosecutors opposed the request, telling the judge that many of the records cited by the defense had already been available and that much of the recently produced DFCS material duplicated information previously turned over to Patrick’s original attorney and expert witnesses.

The state also rejected the defense’s characterization of a "rogue" officer, arguing that investigators tested multiple firearms during the case and that the gun at issue was not connected to the killings. Prosecutors maintained that any additional leads could be addressed without postponing the proceedings.

Attorneys for the state emphasized that Georgia law requires prosecutors to turn over evidence at least 10 days before trial and noted that jury selection remains weeks away. They argued that neither the facts of the case nor the interests of justice justify another delay.

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Current trial date

A decision about the request is expected on Wednesday.

Patrick is currently scheduled to go to trial for double murder the first week of August.

This is a developing story. Check back for update.