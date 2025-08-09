Same camera, 2 shootings: Suspects caught at Atlanta intersection minutes apart

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of Atlanta Police Department

The Brief Police are asking for help identifying multiple suspects in two different shootings within 90 minutes of each other. Suspects from both shootings were caught walking at the same intersection just minutes apart. Rewards are being offered for information on both shootings.



Several people wanted in connection with two different shootings on Edgewood Avenue were captured on the same surveillance camera moments apart from each other.

Suspects caught on camera

What we know:

Atlanta police officers have released multiple clips from the same camera at the intersection of Tanner Street Southeast and William Holmes Borders Senior Drive Southeast. The videos, with timestamps about 40 minutes apart, show the suspects walking towards William Holmes Borders Senior Drive.

The first suspect can be seen in a yellow hoodie, according to police, around 11:21 p.m. on July 27. This person is wanted in connection to a shooting in the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue NE that injured an 18-year-old.

The second group of suspects can be seen just after midnight walking in the same direction. The three men, wanted in connection with the Sweet Auburn mass shooting that happened at 349 Edgewood Avenue SE, were seen wearing all black.

Violent weekend in Atlanta

Dig deeper:

Both shootings happened within 90 minutes of each other, according to police. They were also part of 14 shootings within Atlanta city limits between Thursday, July 27, and Monday, July 31.

Officers said they do not believe the shootings were connected.

Rewards for information

What you can do:

A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information in either shooting. Tips can be sent anonymously by calling 404-577-8477, visiting stopcrimeatl.org, using the P3 app, or texting "CSGA" to 738477.

Arrest in Sweet Auburn mass shooting

Dig deeper:

One man has been arrested in the mass shooting. Two other men and one woman are still wanted in connection with the shooting.