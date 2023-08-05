WATCH: Body of missing mother Imani Roberson found, press conference announced

Imani Roberson (Family photo)

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the body of missing mother of four, 29-year-old Imani Roberson, has been found. More details will be released during a 9 a.m. press conference by the sheriff's office with the woman's family.

Roberson took her children to her mother's house for dinner on July 16. She reportedly left there around 5:30 p.m. to go home with two of her children (two decided to stay overnight with their grandmother).

The next day, her mother went to her home after not hearing from Roberson and becoming concerned. After not being able to find her daughter, she filed a missing persons report.

Roberson's car, which had been burned, was found on July 27 in a wooded area off Camp Creek Parkway near Union Road in Atlanta. Roberson's father shared images of the vehicle with FOX 5 Atlanta along with Ring camera video from a home across the street from Roberson's office that shows the vehicle pulling out of the driveway at a high rate of speed on the day she went missing.

No other information has been released at this time.