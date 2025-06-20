Police searching for leads in cold case murder of Atlanta rapper's entourage member

article

Investigators in LaGrange are asking the public for help in an attempt to solve a cold-case murder mystery.

It's been more than three years since 18-year-old Nasr Midian Kahenti Atun El Bebley Calvin was killed in a drive-by shooting in the city, and officials say no arrests have been made.

The backstory:

Officials with the LaGrange Police Department tell FOX 5 that Calvin was shot on April 23, 2022, around Lafayette Parkway and Ragland Street. He died at Grady Memorial Hospital the next day.

In their investigation, police say they found that Calvin had been in LaGrange with Atlanta rapper ColdHeartedSavage, who was performing at a club known as Club TRU on E. Depot Street.

After the performance, investigators say the group left the club to head back to Atlanta. It was then that police say someone in an unknown vehicle started shooting at the car in which Calvin was riding - hitting the 18-year-old in the head.

At the time, ColdHeartedSavage was employed by the music label 4pf, which police say is associated with criminal street gang activity in Atlanta.

What they're saying:

Detectives say they believe that someone in the community may have "critical information" that could solve the case.

"Even seemingly minor details may prove crucial in achieving justice and providing closure to the family and loved ones of the victim," the LaGrange Police Department said in a statement.

What you can do:

Investigators are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have been in the area where the shooting took place at around 11:40 p.m. on April 23, 2022, or who may have heard or seen anything unusual at the time.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2620 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.