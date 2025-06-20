Former mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announces new book

article

The Brief Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will release a memoir titled "The Rough Side of the Mountain" in April 2026, highlighting her upbringing and political journey. Bottoms, who served as mayor from 2018 to 2022 and later joined the Biden administration, is now running for the Democratic nomination for Georgia governor. She enters a competitive field that includes Sen. Jason Esteves, Rev. Olu Brown, and Attorney General Chris Carr.



Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is preparing to share her personal and political journey in a new memoir titled "The Rough Side of the Mountain." The book is set for release in April 2026 and will explore her childhood, career milestones, and defining moments in public service.

What we know:

Bottoms, a native of Atlanta, served as the city’s 60th mayor from 2018 to 2022. Her term included leading the city through the COVID-19 pandemic and a period of national social unrest. Before becoming mayor, she worked as a prosecutor and represented children in juvenile court, later serving on the Atlanta City Council.

PREVIOUS: Mayor Bottoms reflects on terms as Atlanta mayor, looks to the future during final press conference

After choosing not to run for re-election in 2021, Bottoms joined the Biden administration as a senior advisor and also served on the President’s Export Council. She reportedly left the council "before she could be fired by President Trump."

PREVIOUS: Ex-Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms appointed to Biden's Export Council

On April 4, Bottoms announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination in the 2026 Georgia gubernatorial race. She joins a growing field that includes Sen. Jason Esteves, Rev. Olu Brown, and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

RELATED: Keisha Lance Bottoms announces run for governor, vows to unite Georgia

With her memoir on the way and a new campaign underway, Bottoms appears poised to re-enter Georgia’s political spotlight with renewed focus and personal reflection.