Brunswick man accused of sending threats to law enforcement, military

A Brunswick man is in custody after police say he sent multiple threats to law enforcement and military agencies.

Authorities say 33-year-old Brent Ashburn sent threats to dozens of agencies at the local, state, and federal level.

What we know:

According to the Glynn County Police Department, Ashburn sent messages through e-mail, social media platforms, and public portals threatening to detonate bombs and cause physical harm to officials.

Investigators say the threats were sent to 62 law enforcement agencies as well as multiple branches of the United States military.

After an investigation, authorities say they identified Ashburn as responsible for the threats and arrested him on Thursday.

He's now in custody at the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with terroristic threats, a felony.

What you can do:

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking any person with information on the case to contact the Glynn County Police Department non-emergency line at (912) 554-3645 or anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.