Amazon offering free tours of Stone Mountain facility

article

The Brief Amazon has launched free public tours at its robotics fulfillment center in Stone Mountain, offering visitors a behind-the-scenes look at cutting-edge automation and logistics technology. Tours run Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., and are open to anyone age 6 and older. Guests can see advanced systems like robotic arms, Mobile Drive Units, and AGVs in action, while learning about Amazon's operations, safety practices, and sustainability efforts.



Amazon is now offering free public tours of its advanced robotics fulfillment center in Stone Mountain, giving metro Atlanta residents a behind-the-scenes look at the technology and people that help power the company’s massive logistics network.

Located at 2255 West Park Place Boulevard, the Stone Mountain facility is now part of the Amazon Tours program, which aims to provide a first-hand look at the company’s use of robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence.

The tours are free and open to the public, with availability for guests ages six and older. They run on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., and must be scheduled in advance at AmazonTours.com.

What Visitors Will See

Guests will get a guided walk through the robotics facility, with opportunities to:

Watch autonomous robots, called Mobile Drive Units, navigate the warehouse floor to deliver shelves of items directly to workers

Learn about robotic arms that assist in picking, stowing, and sorting products

See Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) transport packages across the massive facility

Hear about Amazon’s focus on safety, sustainability, and innovation from knowledgeable guides

Amazon says these technologies are designed to support employees by automating repetitive tasks, improving workplace safety, and boosting overall efficiency.