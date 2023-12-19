Rockdale County mom claims teaching assistant assaulted 8-year-old nonverbal son

article

A Rockdale County mother is set to hold a news conference on Tuesday to share details about what she says happened to her 8-year-old son at one of the county's elementary schools.

Yemaya Lyles alleges that her son, Antonio, was assaulted by a paraprofessional inside a classroom at Pine Street Elementary last month.

According to attorneys representing the family, on Nov. 10, teacher's assistant Arie Jones hit Antonio, who had been diagnosed with autism and is nonverbal, and took him into a bathroom.

Three days later, Lyles said she heard about the incident and has run into problems trying to get officials to show her the security camera footage of what happened in the classroom.

"Up to the present date, neither the Rockdale County Public Schools Board of Education nor the Rockdale Police Department has released the footage," Lyles' attorneys said in a statement.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation into the reported assault and Jones has been charged with simple battery and was let go from his position at the school.

The family says that the young boy still suffers the emotional and mental impacts of the alleged assault and needs urgent medical care and a change of school to heal.

The press conference comes just days after a former teacher at C.J. Hicks Elementary School in Conyers was arrested on two separate charges of first-degree cruelty to children.

Lawyers for the family claim they found two other cases of negative interactions within the school system - highlighting "inadequacies" in its special education services.

"This incident, and similar recent incidents in Rockdale schools, indicate that we have a serious problem in Rockdale County schools relating to the education and treatment of special needs children. If special needs children are being abused or mistreated in schools, they are being denied a free public education, which is guaranteed to them by the United States Constitution," Attorney Kianna Chennault said in a statement.

The family is asking the Rockdale County School Board to respond to their calls for changes in writing by the end of the year.