Imani Roberson vigil: Death of mother of 4 shines a light on domestic violence

Community members in Rockdale County gathered Monday evening to raise awareness about domestic violence in light of the death of 29-year-old Imani Roberson.

The wife and mother of four children was reported missing by loved ones in mid-July. Authorities announced murder charges against her husband, Donnell Anderson, over the weekend after her body was discovered in a wooded area Friday.

"He took somebody’s mom…my mom," Roberson’s son KaDyn, 11, told FOX 5. "It felt like I died when I heard she died…it felt like my body left my soul," his younger brother Karter, 9, added.

At a candlelight vigil and balloon release, Roberson’s father Ronald Acklin said he believes his daughter would still be alive if she had told him what was going on and shared a message to other young women and young men in relationships.

"I just definitely want our men, especially, to really think about what you do when you act off of emotion," he said.

Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett was one of those who attended the vigil. He told FOX 5, seven out of the nine homicides his department has investigated so far this year have been domestic violence-related. He said the numbers paint a disturbing picture of what’s happening in the community.

"Life is precious…we only get one life to live," Sheriff Levett said. "It’s best to just walk away…it’s best to reach out and get help and get out of toxic situations…you have four children who not only lost a mother, but they also lost a father to jail," he continued.

Family members are now stepping up to raise those children—ages 11, 9, 3 and six weeks. A fundraiser has been started to help in covering the costs.

Anderson faces several charges including felony murder. You can find more information on the fundraiser by clicking here.