Robbing crew uses stroller to help make off with $13K in high-end fragrances, Newnan police say

Newnan Police say they are looking for a group of thieves using a baby stroller to conceal stolen items at a metro Atlanta beauty product store.

The surveillance video shows the five people Newnan detectives believe are involved in the theft of high-end fragrances at the Ulta store there. Two women were wearing long skirts.

A man who entered the store as if he was alone, and then, what the casual observer might conclude was a grandmother, daughter, and baby in a stroller. Police right now are not sure of the family relationships.

What they are sure of from the video evidence, is that this is a theft crew. And the two women with young child use the stroller to conceal items that they plan on stealing from the store. These people are accused of steal more than $13,000 in fragrances.

The women in the long skirts are seen shoplifting as well, hiding expensive fragrances in their floor-length dresses.

And what’s the guy’s job? The video shows that as his companions are exiting without paying, he is apparently causing a distraction at the front of the store.

Police are looking to identify these people. If you have any information that can help with the investigation, call the Newnan Police Department.