Video shows woman stealing high-end fragrances from Newnan store, police say

Newnan Police are looking for a suspected thief who has targeted Ulta Beauty stores in metro Atlanta.

The latest theft was $700 in high end-fragrances, police say.

Surveillance video caught the woman in the act, taking what police say is hundreds of dollars’ worth of perfume out of her basket and sticking it into her purse.

When she went to pay, police say she acted like she was going to use her phone, but it wouldn’t work. She ended up telling the cashier she had money in her car. That’s when investigators say she walked out of the store with the merchandise.

Investigators believe she never intended to the pay for the items she left at the register, and it was only a distraction for the workers.

The different Ulta stores across metro Atlanta have compared notes and told investigators they believe she has hit other stores. Exactly how many were not immediately known.

Police are asking to take a good look at the woman. She was wearing a gray Bass Pro Shops hat and had long blond dreads. She also was wearing a T-shirt and her fingernails were painted white.

Her purse appears to be checkered brown with a gold strap.

Investigators want the public to pay particular attention to her tattoos. She had two visible. One was on her neck and the other on her forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dalton at 678-673-5399 or emailing tdalton@newnanga.gov.