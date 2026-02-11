Coweta County school bus stolen: Authorities search for woman after multi-county joyride

The Brief The suspect allegedly stole a full-size school bus using a key during the middle of the night. The bus was stolen from Arbor Springs Elementary and later abandoned 40 miles away in Temple, Georgia. High-quality onboard surveillance footage recorded the suspect, who appeared to have a personal bag or purse.



Authorities are searching for a woman who allegedly stole a full-size school bus from an elementary school and abandoned it in another county nearly 40 miles away.

What we know:

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says the bus was taken from Arbor Springs Elementary School in the middle of the night on Feb. 9. Investigators later located the vehicle in Temple, a city in Carroll County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect did not have to force entry into the bus because she apparently had the key.

Internal video cameras captured clear images of the woman during the incident. In the footage, a bag or purse is visible on the front seat of the bus.

What they're saying:

"We’re asking the public’s specialty those and Temple, Georgia, that area," the sheriff’s office said. "If they recognized whoever’s in the photo please reach out to investigator Taylor."

What we don't know:

The theft has been described as a "joyride," though authorities have not yet identified a motive.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.