Woman killed in shooting at Memorial Bend Shopping Center in DeKalb County

article

The Brief A woman was shot and killed Wednesday evening at the Memorial Bend Shopping Center in DeKalb County. Investigators believe an argument sparked the gunfire and have ruled out a domestic dispute. Authorities are searching for two unidentified suspects who fled the scene after the shooting.



One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday at a busy DeKalb County shopping center off Memorial Drive.

What we know:

The incident occurred at the Memorial Bend Shopping Center in the 5000 block.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after 6 p.m., observing police and EMS personnel gathered around a white sheet in the parking lot. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers arrived to find a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound; medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators believe an argument sparked the shooting and stated the incident does not appear to be a domestic dispute. Authorities spent the evening reviewing surveillance video and speaking to witnesses as they search for the shooter and an accomplice.

Image 1 of 16 ▼ Police on scene of an incident at Memorial Bend Shopping Center on February 11, 2026. (Photo: SKYFOX 5)

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description or names for the shooter or the individual accompanying them.

Authorities have not specified what the argument was about or if the victim and the shooter knew each other prior to the encounter.

It is unknown if the suspects fled the scene on foot or in a vehicle.

Officials have not confirmed if the firearm used in the shooting has been recovered.