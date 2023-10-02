Settlement for man who died in police custody approved by Atlanta City Council

article

The Atlanta City Council approved a $3.75-million settlement on Monday with the family of 32-year-old Ricky Dorado, who died during a police confrontation near Downtown Atlanta on August 2022.

Family attorneys say Dorado was having a mental health episode and was under the influence of drugs when Atlanta Police responded to a disturbance call more than two years ago.

A report stated Dorado was acting erratically, harassing motorists.

When police arrived, Dorado fled into a gas station. A group of officers found him, used pepper spray and a Taser on him, and then brought him to the ground, face and chest down.

The officers were able to handcuff him, but they kept him pinned down in the same position for at least 16 minutes. Dorado could be heard on body camera footage saying he could not breathe multiple times.

After several minutes without fighting, police say Dorado was uncuffed, turned over and administered NARCAN and chest compressions until EMS could arrive.

He died a short time later.

An autopsy performed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the placement of Dorado on the ground by police played a pivotal role in that suspect going into cardiac arrest and ultimately dying.

It was eventually ruled a homicide.

Attorneys for the family said his death was preventable:

"The misconduct of several police officers employed by the city resulted in Ricky's untimely death. He was unarmed, and his death was completely preventable."

While no lawsuit had been filed, attorneys notified the city of legal action, initially reaching up to $17.5 million in damages.

Fulton County District attorney Fani Willis, has launched an investigation.