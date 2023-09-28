ME report of man who died after Atlanta police confrontation

The Fulton County Medical Examiner determined the placement of a suspect by police played a pivotal role in that suspect going into cardiac arrest and ultimately dying.

The autopsy was performed on Ricardo "Ricky" Dorado Jr. The doctor ruled the death a homicide.

The man who in 2022 had a mental episode complicated by drug use had been harassing motorists, according to an Atlanta police report.

Police were called to quell a disturbance. Dorado tried to flee and went into a gas station restroom.

Police got him out. He began swinging. Officers tried their Tasers as well as pepper spray, but neither quieted Dorado.

Several officers brought him to the ground. He was put on his stomach. One officer did successfully apply handcuffs, but body cam footage shows the suspect remained face down for approximately 16 seconds, according to multiple sources.

That reported action would violate police policy which calls for a suspect to be rolled over after cuffs are applied.

Officers in their report said the suspect was unresponsive, and they attempted to do chest compression until EMTs arrived and took him to the hospital. Dorado was pronounced dead a short time later.

His survivors are going to get a settlement of $3.75 million from City Hall.

Fulton County District attorney Fani Willis, has launched an investigation.