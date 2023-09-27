Case of man who died after Atlanta police confrontation settled for millions

The City of Atlanta will pay a family $3.75 million dollars to settle a claim stemming from a police confrontation that killed a man.

Atlanta police officers were called to quell a disturbance near downtown Atlanta in August 2022.

The responding officers found 32-year-old Ricky Dorado. He was reportedly having a mental episode. He was also under the influence of drugs, according to multiple sources.

A report details Dorado was acting erratically, harassing motorists.

"We're living in a time where the average call for service is involving persons with mental illness or substance abuse. So, we have to come in with a whole different readiness, mindset to deal with whatever's going to happen with that suspect and get them under control," retired law enforcement trainer Charles Rambo explained to FOX 5. He was not one of the officials who responded to this call.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Pepper spray

When police arrived, Dorado fled into a gas station. A group of officers found him, pepper sprayed him, tased him and brought him to the ground, face and chest down.

The officers were able to handcuff him, but they kept him pinned down in the same position for at least 16 minutes. Dorado could be heard on body camera footage saying he could not breathe multiple times.

"You've got to get the person up off of their chest so they will be able to breathe adequately," Rambo explained.

Example of man being pinned down. Not an image of Dorado.

After several minutes without fighting, police say Dorado was uncuffed, turned over and administered NARCAN and chest compressions until EMS could arrive.

He died a short time later.

Attorneys for Dorado's family issued a statement regarding the incident:

"The misconduct of several police officers employed by the city resulted in Ricky's untimely death. He was unarmed, and his death was completely preventable."

A council panel approved the multi-million dollar settlement unanimously. It will now go on to the full City Council as a formality.