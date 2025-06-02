Rick Ross gears up for most extravagant car show yet at Fayetteville estate

article

The Brief Rick Ross is hosting his fourth annual car show at his Fayetteville estate, expected to be the most extravagant yet, with around 8,000 attendees and hundreds of rare vehicles. The event serves as a significant networking opportunity, attracting celebrities, entertainers, and CEOs, and has grown in scale and community impact since its inception. The car show acts as an economic driver for the area, selling out hotels within a 60-mile radius and contributing to local community support through donations.



Rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross is preparing to host his fourth annual car show this Saturday at his estate in Fayetteville and says this year’s event will be the most extravagant yet.

Ahead of the show, Ross welcomed the press and guests Wednesday night to a VIP media day held at the Luc Belaire Creative Space in Atlanta. The evening featured food, drinks, and networking opportunities. Kema Williams also presented Ross with a proclamation in recognition of his impact.

SEE ALSO: Officials preparing for massive crowds at Rick Ross' annual car show

What they're saying:

Ross told reporters that the event has grown steadily since it launched, both in scale and community impact.

"Every year we've got better and better. We've invested more and more—more detail, more, you know, just everything just to go smooth," Ross said. "Just thinking about the people that's coming in to enjoy the actual car show. So I'm excited for it. I look forward to it this Saturday, June 7th. Bring your family out. We're going to have a great time."

This year’s car show is expected to attract around 8,000 people and will showcase hundreds of rare and exotic vehicles alongside celebrity appearances.

"It’s really a great networking event," Ross said. "It’s a lot of celebrities. It's a lot of entertainers. It's a lot of CEOs and it's just really a lot of people who love to come out and have a good time. So it's always great energy."

Ross said he recently spoke with filmmaker Tyler Perry, who "got a surprise that’s going to be out there." Past celebrity guests have included artists like Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, and Tyler, the Creator.

The event has become an economic driver for the area, Ross noted.

"We usually sell out every hotel within a 60-mile radius," he said. "After last year, I gave a donation to help a lot of people out and I'm sure a lot of the city seen it."

Ross encouraged fans and families to attend the show and support Fayetteville.

"This Saturday, it's going to be an amazing event," he said. "Come down and enjoy that—the amazing city of Fayetteville. Thank you, Atlanta, and everybody that's coming up the big way. Too easy? Most definitely."

PREVIOUS STORIES