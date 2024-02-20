Rick Ross Car & Bike Show: Tickets now on sale

article

Tickets are now available for the highly-anticipated Third Annual Rick Ross Car & Bike Show, set to take place on June 1 this summer at Rick Ross' sprawling mansion, The Promise Land, in Fayetteville.

The event promises a dazzling showcase of the finest cars and bikes from across the country, accompanied by celebrity guests, live music, and delectable food, as highlighted on the event's official website.

Last year's edition of the car show stirred up controversy with county leaders due to concerns about potential traffic and noise disturbances after issues during the first show. The county council initially rejected rapper Rick Ross's permit request for the event. However, the permit was later reinstated just a week before the show, allowing it to proceed as planned.

Atmosphere at Rick Ross Car & Bike Show on May 21, 2022 in Fayetteville, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

After the event, Fayette County officials said they were impressed with how smoothly it went.

For those interested in attending this year's Rick Ross Car and Bike Show, early bird tickets are currently on sale, for $125 through March 7. Tickets prices are expected to increase after that date.