$10,000 reward offered in 25-year-old woman's highway killing

Motorists who pass by the site where 25-year-old Carmen Lee's lifeless body was discovered are now reminded of the tragedy that unfolded along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Doraville nearly three months ago.

Photos of Lee, her car, and details about the deadly road rage incident are now featured on an electronic billboard.

"And that billboard is exactly right where the incident happened and hopefully that can trigger some memories for some others who passed by that way during that time," Lee's boyfriend Petrus Reyes told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

We spoke with Lee's boyfriend by phone. He says it has been difficult not knowing who shot Lee or why the night of May 29th as she was traveling southbound on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard near Tilly Mill Road.

"It's been very difficult knowing that the suspect or whoever took the beautiful life of Carmen away is just roaming around," said Reyes. "That really, it just hurts, and we don't have any answers."

Police and Lee's loved ones hope featuring Lee's case on the billboard will generate new leads.

"Please let us know if you have any information or if you saw the car at a certain time," said Reyes. "Even if you simply saw the car, if you were stuck in traffic."

Investigators released a dashcam video which showed several cars passing Lee's white Toyota Rav-4 the night of the shooting.

Investigators think someone fired two shots at Lee's vehicle between 9 and 9:30 p.m, one of them struck her in the head.

A $10,000 reward is now being offered in the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

