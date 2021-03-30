Retired police officer barely escapes collapsing Bartow County home during severe storm

A retired police officer is grateful to be alive after she said her roof collapsed on top of her during last week’s severe weather in Bartow County. She recounted the terrifying moments as she tried to get out from under the debris.

Edwina Wood said she thought she was going to die during last week's storm. The trees that fell on the house have been moved over here, there are also bricks from the house on the ground here and pieces of the roof left hanging. Wood's car was destroyed and she said her home is likely a total loss.

"Only by the grace of God I am here today," Wood said adding that in a matter of seconds "the lights went out…"

The 70-year-old went from watching TV in her living room to clawing her way from underneath her collapsing roof.

"I heard this loud crashing and boom...then all of this stuff started falling in on my head," Wood said.

It was debris after two trees landed on her home of more than 40 years during severe last week.

The house is located on Bishop Road near Grassdale Road in Bartow County.

"I couldn't move. I was trying to push the stuff off me. I had to stand up in the recliner. I had to lean and fall in it. I don't' know how I made it to my bedroom," she recalled.

Wood said a neighbor eventually helped get her out of what was left of her home.

"It was really sad because I raised my kids there. Now I feel like I don't have a place to live," she said.

It was a place Wood had helped to serve and protect for 25 years. Her family said she was the Cartersville Police Department's first female patrol officer and the first female captain.

"I'm just very displaced. I don't know what to do, where to go," Wood said.

The 70-year-old was still sore and bruised when we met outside her daughter's house in Roswell on Tuesday. That's where she's staying until she can get back on her feet.

"If you had seen those tree and limbs...it was terrifying," she said.

She won't know until Wednesday if any of her lifelong valuables can be saved.

Wood's daughter has set up a fundraiser to help her rebuild. Anyone who would like to contribute can do so at GoFundMe by clicking here.

_____

