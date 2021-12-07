Retired officer created mobile gun lockers to keep firearms out of crooks' hands

Law enforcement agencies across metro Atlanta have been warning gun owners to not leave firearms inside vehicles after thousands of such weapons have been stolen by crooks during car break-ins this year.

"Over the course of my career, I probably went to hundreds of car break-ins," W.L. Rouse said.

Retired Police Officer W.L. Rouse has made it his mission to make sure firearms don’t end up in the wrong hands.

"People are unaware that just putting the firearm in the vehicle that it is unsecured, especially if you don’t have a portable safe or a secret compartment. Putting it under the seat, in the center compartment of the glove compartment is unsecured," Rouse said.

Rouse created a mobile locker system just for firearms and can usually be found outside major events at State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"The way it works is you have your firearm and you are coming to the event. You can come and rent one of the lockers and the way you rent the firearm and it has to be in a holster. We put it in the locker and lock it up. You go to the event. You come back and you get your firearm," Rouse said.

The Atlanta Police Department reported 1,795 guns were taken from vehicles since January.

Rouse said many of the owners don’t remember a very important thing.

"A lot of people who get their guns stolen out of their vehicle don’t have their serial number right there. That’s sad because they have to go back to the place where they purchased it. Any firearm you have you should have the serial number documented in a safe place in your home," Rouse said.

The mobile gun locker is a new concept and offers free storage for huge events like the SEC game but Rouse charges for smaller events.

It can even be rented for private events.

"Our responsibility of gun owners is to make sure that firearm is always secured when it’s not in your possession. Especially if it’s in your vehicle," Rouse said.

