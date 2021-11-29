Police warn of guns being stolen during vehicle break-ins this holiday season

article

Police said the holiday shopping season also means it's the holiday car break-in season. And one of the biggest thing that thieves are looking for are guns.

Sandy Springs police posted a reminder to its citizens on Monday for gun owners to take the guns out of their vehicles.

"Leaving it in your car defeats the purpose of having a firearm for protection and enables criminals to be armed," the police department wrote.

Police said just like any other valuables or purchases, firearms should be secured or out of the vehicle.

"Car break-ins are crimes of opportunity, so please don’t give criminals the opportunity to break your window and steal your valuables," police wrote.

Sandy Springs police said 73 guns were stolen from vehicles in the city since January. The Atlanta Police Department said 1,795 guns were taken from vehicles during that same time in the city.

