LIVE | Rep. Nikema Williams to lead press conference about 'attacks on federal workers'

Congresswoman Nikema Williams (GA-05) will hold a press conference Monday to address what she calls attacks on federal workers and working families by President Donald Trump, Republicans, and Elon Musk since Jan. 20.

Congresswoman Rep. Nikema Williams (D-GA) speaks onstage at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverl Expand

Williams will be joined by terminated federal workers, leaders from the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), and families in Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District who are at risk of losing essential health care under the GOP’s recently passed budget resolution.

Speakers at the event include Ryan Sloane, a terminated federal worker; Kingia Randall, a home care worker and Medicaid advocate; and Mary Katie Clark, a caregiver in the district.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Check back here at that time for a livestream.

RELATED STORIES