LIVE | Rep. Nikema Williams to lead press conference about 'attacks on federal workers'
ATLANTA - Congresswoman Nikema Williams (GA-05) will hold a press conference Monday to address what she calls attacks on federal workers and working families by President Donald Trump, Republicans, and Elon Musk since Jan. 20.
Congresswoman Rep. Nikema Williams (D-GA) speaks onstage at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverl
Williams will be joined by terminated federal workers, leaders from the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), and families in Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District who are at risk of losing essential health care under the GOP’s recently passed budget resolution.
Speakers at the event include Ryan Sloane, a terminated federal worker; Kingia Randall, a home care worker and Medicaid advocate; and Mary Katie Clark, a caregiver in the district.
The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Check back here at that time for a livestream.
RELATED STORIES
- Rep. Nikema Williams on DOGE
- Federal workers start receiving second email demanding list of accomplishments
- Trump administration directs agencies to plan for massive layoffs
- Atlanta federal employees return to office amid confusion over controversial email
- Federal workers rally Wednesday at federal building in downtown Atlanta
- CDC layoffs: Two fired employees among 1,300 let go in government overhaul
- Latest DOGE layoffs threaten lives, experts say
- DOGE workers quit: 21 federal technology staffers resign
- Georgia Democrats push to shield USPS from being absorbed by Commerce Department