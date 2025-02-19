Federal workers plan to rally Wednesday at federal building in downtown Atlanta

article

Federal workers in Atlanta and their supporters will stage a rally today at 5 p.m. at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building on Ted Turner Drive, joining a nationwide protest against federal budget cuts.

Concerns Over Job Cuts and Service Reductions

What they're saying:

Organizers say the protest is a response to federal funding freezes, potential layoffs, and reductions to vital government services. They argue that policies backed by Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump are part of a corporate-driven effort to weaken government operations.

National Movement Against Federal Cuts

Big picture view:

The Atlanta demonstration is part of a coordinated effort in cities across the U.S., where workers and advocacy groups are calling for:

An end to funding freezes that impact government services.

No more mass layoffs of federal employees.

Protection of essential public services that millions of Americans rely on.

The 5 p.m. rally will reportedly serve as a platform for workers and union representatives to voice their concerns and demand stronger protections for federal employees.