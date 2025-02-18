President Day protests erupt at state capitols, including Georgia

The Brief Nationwide Demonstrations: Protests erupted at state capitols across the country , including the Georgia State Capitol , on Presidents’ Day . Key Concerns: Demonstrators in Atlanta voiced opposition to mass federal worker layoffs and recent executive orders signed by former President Donald Trump . Calls for Action: Protesters urged government leaders to protect federal jobs and reconsider policies they say negatively impact workers and communities.



Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Georgia State Capitol on Presidents Day, joining demonstrations across the country to voice concerns over mass federal worker layoffs and recent executive orders signed by former President Donald Trump.

The rally at the Gold Dome was part of a nationwide wave of protests, with demonstrators calling on the Commander in Chief to address the impact of job cuts and policy changes.

Protesters held signs and chanted, urging government leaders to protect federal jobs and reconsider executive actions that they say negatively affect workers and communities.

Similar protests took place at state capitols nationwide, as activists continue to push for policy changes and worker protections.