Atlanta federal employees return to office amid confusion over controversial email

The Brief Thousands of CDC employees returned to the office on Monday at the Richard B. Russell Courthouse, the CDC and the San Nunn Federal Building. Employees were told by their managers to "pause" on complying with the Office of Personnel Managment email over the weekend, asking employees to list 5 accomplishments from last week or resign.



Thousands of federal employees returned to the office in Atlanta on Monday after President Donald Trump's return-to-office mandate and a warning from Elon Musk.

What we know:

The move is expected to boost the downtown economy.

But, many employees say they were confused after receiving an email from the Office of Personnel Management that told them to list five accomplishments from the previous week, or be fired.

RELATED STORY: Elon Musk says federal employees must email ‘what they got done last week’

Managers told employees to "pause" on complying with that email.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how a district judge will rule on temporary restraining orders (TROs) filed by fired federal employees to get their jobs back.

We also don't know whether employees will ultimately have to comply with the email.

RELATED: Elon Musk email to federal employees met with resistance

What's next:

Rank and File employees who live within 50 miles of the CDC will return to work on March 17 and employees who live 50 miles or more outside the CDC will return on April 28.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Many employees say there are not enough offices for all federal workers to return to the building.

Employees say there is still chaos, uncertainty and fear in their future. They say things are changing by the day.