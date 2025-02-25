CDC layoffs: Two fired employees among 1,300 let go in government overhaul

The Brief Two fired CDC employees break their silence. They believe their terminations were unfair and illegal. Both employees had been with the CDC for years, but they moved to new positions and were considered probationary. One of the employees has already applied for food stamps, Medicaid, and public assistance to pay her rent.



Two workers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are speaking out about being let go as part of the DOGE overhaul of the federal government.

They were among the 1,300 employees laid off recently.

What we know:

Both employees were notified by email on February 15.

One employee was taking leave for the birth of their second child as part of the Family and Medical Leave Act when she was notified by email. That child is now 6 weeks old.

Both women say their termination letters falsely described them as having "poor" performance at work when their evaluations had been above average.

What we don't know:

Might either be reinstated to their position?

One is working with the American Federation of Government Employees; the other is working with the office of Special Council.

What they're saying:

Fired employee Carolyn Corrigan works remotely and has applied for food stamps, Medicaid, and temporary assistance to get her rent paid.

Both women say Elon Musk wields too much power and is not compassionate about the families behind the numbers he is crunching.

The other side:

Republican strategist Brian Robinson says the Trump Administration was trying to make drastic changes before anyone could stop or derail its efforts. He says both Trump and Elon Musk indicated there would be pain as they reduce the size of government.

What's next:

Both women will be looking for new jobs.

One of them, Janessa, has five degrees.

