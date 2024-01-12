Recovery in Spalding County a year after powerful tornadoes

It’s been a year since a tornado outbreak produced by powerful storms rolled through Troup, Merewether, and Spalding counties.

Spalding County saw some of the worst damage, with more than 2,200 homes and businesses either damaged or destroyed.

The National Weather Service said there were actually five tornadoes that evening, damaging or destroying anything or injuring anyone in their paths. They ranged from an EF-3 to an EF-1.

Liesl Swenson was among those most severely injured a year ago. One of the tornadoes toppled a tree onto her jeep, trapping her and another woman for two hours.

She listed her injuries, which included fractured vertebrae and spinal compression, as well as a concussion and broken wrist.

"I am lucky to be alive," she said.

After more than half of the year, Liesl recovered. She says she also counted her blessings. She and her husband are expecting another child and she got into nursing school.

"I look forward to holding the hand of people who have also gone through traumatic experiences," she said.

It is easy to spot the recovery in many of the homes a year ago.

However, there are still blue tarps in abundance on rooftops across Spalding County.

Officials say the recovery will take not just one year, but many more.

"In 2011, we had around 400 damaged and our long-term recovery team worked for four years," said Chief Glenn Polk, Director Spalding County EMA.

The image that best captured the power of those storms a year ago was of the Hobby Lobby in Griffin. The roof caved in; the brick walls blew down.

A year later, the Hobby Lobby is still under construction. The foreman says they expect it to be finished by late February and the store might reopen in early April.

Swenson says a year has not been long enough.