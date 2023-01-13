Storm destroys Griffin funeral home during family's wake

A group of people say they are thankful to be alive after the dangerous Thursday storms ripped through a Griffin funeral home during a wake.

Parts of Peterson's Funeral Home on 14th street have been turned to rubble, with the branches of the massive tree that slammed into the building during the storm visible.

Wayne Peterson, the owner of the funeral home, told FOX 5 Storm Team's Jonathan Stacey that he was outside the business sitting in his car next to a hearse when he saw the tree crash down.

The shocked Peterson could only describe the experience as "scary."

At the time of the storm, most of the funeral home's employees were inside the building talking with a family during a wake.

While the tree caused massive damage, everyone took cover and no one was injured.

Peterson said he could only thank God that no one was hurt during the terrifying moments, but the storm left irreparable damage to his business' foundation.

"Now we lost everything," he said.

He says the other funeral homes in the area have come together to help make sure the remains of everyone's loved ones are secure and taken care of.