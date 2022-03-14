Record Georgia gas prices affecting spring break travel plans

With gas prices at a record high, Georgians may be changing their spring break plans.

Monday morning, AAA released new numbers showing the average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia is $4.29.

That cost is up 32 cents a gallon since the same time last week, 96 cents more than a month ago, and $1.61 more than the same time last year.

The average Georgia motorist will now pay nearly $65 to fill up a 15-gallon tank.

"Georgians are paying more than they ever have for gasoline and are looking for ways to spend less at the pumps," said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. "There are simple ways to get the most for your money when you fill-up. To start with, ensure your vehicle is properly maintained, so you get optimal fuel economy."

Waiters said that unfortunately, drivers shouldn't expect any drop in the gas prices in the next few weeks.

The higher gas prices couldn’t come at a more inopportune time as Americans look forward to the upcoming spring break and travel seasons.

AAA previously reported the 2022 travel season is off to a much stronger start compared to a year ago as bookings have increased. The agency said a new quarterly survey showed that traveler confidence was on the rise.

Metro Atlanta has the most expensive gas prices across the state with Brunswick and Athens coming close behind. The least expensive gas is in Catoosa-Dade-Walker, Augusta, and Warner Robins.

At the state level, the Georgia House has approved some relief for drivers by passing a bill to suspend Georgia's gas tax.

The bill needs approval from the Seante and Gov. Brian Kemp's signature to go into effect.

Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine as post-lockdown demand has pushed prices higher. Crude prices plummeted in early 2020 as economies around the world shut down because of COVID-19 — the price of futures even turned negative, meaning some sellers were paying buyers to take oil. Prices rebounded, however, as demand recovered faster than producers pulled oil out of the ground and inventories dried up.

Then, the price increase accelerated after war began.

Energy prices are also contributing to the worst inflation that Americans have seen in 40 years, far outpacing higher wages.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.79 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.80 per gallon.

