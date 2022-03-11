Gas tax suspension unanimously approved by full Georgia House

The full Georgia House gave its unanimous approval for legislation to suspend the state motor fuel taxes on Friday.

The introduction of HB 304 follows a push from Gov. Brian Kemp and state lawmakers to pause the tax as gas prices soar to record highs in Georgia because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Officials estimate it will cost the state about $160 million per month.

The bill still needs the approval of the full Georgia Senate.

The measure would go into effect as soon as the governor signs it and lasts through May 31.

"Thank you to the Georgia House of Representatives for voting unanimously to pass HB 304 today, helping us bring relief to hardworking Georgians by temporarily halting the state gas tax!" Gov. Kemp wrote in a tweet following the House vote.

The governor said he would sign the current bill if passed by the Senate.

Georgia tax revenue surplus

Kemp said a tax revenue surplus puts the state in good position to cover the losses from pausing motor fuel taxes.

Georgia ran a $3.7 billion surplus in the budget year than ended June 30, filling its rainy day fund to the legal limit and leaving $2.3 billion in additional undesignated surplus.

Kemp on Wednesday reiterated his intent to provide state income tax refunds to Georgians, $250 for single filers, $375 for single adults who head a household with dependents and $500 for married couples filing jointly.

"President Biden took office in January of 2021, and to understand why we are in this current state of record-high inflation and costs to the average American family, people can simply track his first year of misguided policy decisions," said Kemp.

Reading, PA - September 20: The fuel nozzle in a car at a gasoline pump at the Citgo gas station on Lancaster Ave in Reading, PA Monday afternoon September 20, 2021.

What is the gas tax in Georgia?

Georgia collects a state excise tax of 28.7 cents per gallon, according to a January 2022 report from American Petroleum Institute. Georgians pay 55.95 center per gallon accounting for all state and federal taxes and fees.

During the Colonial Pipeline shutdown in 2021, Kemp suspended the gas tax to provide relief while the company recovered from a cyberattack.

How does Georgia's gas tax compare to other states?

Georgia's total of 55.95 cents per gallon came in lower than the national average of 57.09 cents per gallon. Georgia ranks 15th-highest among all U.S. states and Washington D.C.

California's 86.55 cents per gallon is the highest total tax figure while Alaska's 33.53 center per gallon is the lowest.

President Biden bans Russian oil imports

President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the matter.

"We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy. That means Russian oil will no longer be accepted at U.S. ports," the president announced on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

