Atlanta business adapt to keep prices low as gas prices soar

As gas prices soar and the prices of goods continue to rise, Atlanta businesses are bracing for the impact.

Cindy Tarrant opened French Market Flowers seven years ago and for the last four years, the shop has been nestled in the Glenwood park neighborhood.

"Our business has continued to grow year after year, but you don't know what's going to be thrown at you now," Tarrant said.

Tarrant said the shop thrived during the pandemic, as people looked for ways to connect with loved ones.

But now, inflation coupled with soaring gas prices is putting a strain on the business.

"This worries me because flowers are a luxury item. So when there are fewer dollars for people to spend, then of course luxury items will be the first ones to go. So our goal is to keep our prices as low as we can for as long as we can," Tarrant said.

To do that, they've decided to try to limit buying flowers from other places.

Tarrant has a farm in Coweta County, where they already grow some flowers used in the shop.

Now, she said they'll be relying more on the flowers grown on the farm, especially as Mother's Day, wedding and graduation seasons approach.

"Our plan is to expand our growing there to keep our prices low," Tarrant said. "We still have to buy, especially during the summer when the heat, there isn't a lot that looks good in Georgia."

But with these cost-cutting measures, Tarrant said delivery prices will have to increase, at least for the time being.

"We're going to have to pay our delivery driver, who is a great person and employee, more money because there is no way they could afford, or even make a profit if they were going with these gas prices and what we were paying," she said.

Tarrant said she's thankful for the support and understanding of the community and those who choose to shop at local businesses.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____