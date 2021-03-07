Rash of crime in Atlanta continues into All-Star gameday

The rash of crime during NBA All-Star weekend continues into Sunday with at least two more shootings almost at the exact same time.

Around 3:10 a.m., Atlanta police officers heard shots near a club on Courtland Street and found a man struck in the arm. Similarly, on Whitehall Street, officers heard gunshots and discovered a man who appeared to be hit in the rear.

Law enforcement have been on high alert and 12-hour shifts, as thousands flock to Atlanta for the chance to party, despite city leaders discouraging out-of-towners from visiting, citing coronavirus concerns.

"If you come here and choose to get involved in gun violence or other serious criminal activity, please plan to stay because you will be staying in the Fulton County jail," said Deputy Chief Michael O’Connor with Atlanta Police.

Advertisement

The repeated calls for peaceful resolutions have been seemingly ignored.

FOX 5 counted six separate shootings in city limits Saturday. Gunshots even sounded off in broad daylight. Some incidents stemmed from arguments, while others escalated when people confronted car break-in suspects.

Plus, law enforcement was on the receiving end of violence. A Georgia State trooper is in the hospital, after reportedly being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop Saturday.

Crime plagued nearby jurisdictions Saturday as well: An interstate shooting in DeKalb County, a homicide in Gwinnett County and a triple shooting in Brookhaven.

Witnesses to any of these incidents are asked to come forward. You can remain anonymous.

GET MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY HEADLINES

Atlanta police condemned the surge in violent crime in recent weeks, citing seven separate incidents the last weekend of February. The city surpassed that number this weekend.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.