Atlanta police issue warning ahead of NBA All-Star weekend

Atlanta police put out a warning on Tuesday for anyone planning to come to Atlanta to cause trouble during the NBA All-Star game this weekend.

The agency is gearing up for events that will likely draw crowds despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has already told people not to travel to Atlanta for the game.

"If you come here and choose to get involved in gun violence or other serious criminal activity, please plan to stay as you will be residing to the Fulton County jail," said Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Michael O'Connor.

Atlanta police told FOX 5, they plan to work 12-hour shifts this weekend, and they've also canceled off days for some officers to make sure they have a large presence on the streets of Atlanta.

"Normally we want to see this type of activity when we have a special event in Atlanta, but I'm concerned about events becoming super spreaders," said Atlanta City Council Member, Michael Bond.

The warnings have not stopped people from going forward with dozens of ticketed parties and concerts that are scheduled to begin happening as early as Thursday.

"As a host you're responsible. You're responsible for the safety and well-being of those who you're inviting in," said Bond.

Atlanta police just came off a violent weekend where a dozen people were shot in 12 hours. City leaders are also worried COVID-19 numbers will rise if the events going on.

"Our numbers are beginning to go down, but if we have visitors who come from out of town or people come out, we'll be feeling the negative effects of this," said Bond.

The NBA has also said they will not host fan events this weekend. The league also said they sent nearly 100 cease and desist letters to event promoters who are using the league's name and logo.

