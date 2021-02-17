Atlanta mayor asks fans not to travel for NBA All-Star Game events

article

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is asking fans not to travel to the city for the NBA All-Star Game next month due to the pandemic.

In a tweet, Bottoms — whose city was picked to play host to the NBA All-Star Game and skills competitions on March 7 — raised major concerns about the notion of fans coming to the city for the events.

"People should not travel to Atlanta to party," she said.

The NBA will announce All-Star starters on Thursday. Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers and others have spoken out in recent days to express their unhappiness about the idea of playing an All-Star Game during a pandemic — and wedging it into an already jam-packed season.

The NBA told teams Monday that strict protocols will be in place for the All-Star events; players will be allowed a very limited number of guests, all participants must travel to Atlanta by private car or plane, and for the most part players will be allowed to leave their hotels only for All-Star events at the arena.

Tickets will not be sold. Reports say that some vaccinated front-line workers will be invited to attend, but there will not be events for the general public — an obvious change from past All-Star weekends, which tend to attract tens of thousands of fans for the game, parties, and atmosphere.

"Under normal circumstances, we would be extremely grateful for the opportunity to host the NBA All-Star game, but this is not a typical year," Bottoms said. "I have shared my concerns related to public health and safety with the NBA and Atlanta Hawks. We are in agreement that this is a made-for-TV event only, and people should not travel to Atlanta to party."

Bottoms also said there will be "no NBA sanctioned events open to the public" and that the city strongly encourages local businesses "to host events in the city related to this game."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.