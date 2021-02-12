Concerns raised over decision to bring NBA All-Star game to Atlanta during the pandemic

It has not been talked about much, but in a few weeks the biggest stars in basketball will come to Atlanta for the NBA All-Star game.

Under normal circumstances, the broadcast is seen all over the country and the world and generates a major marketing boost for the host city.

But this year some city leaders are not cheering the selection of Atlanta, not at all.

Their concern due to the March 7 date arriving during a time when the pandemic will still remain a serious threat.

Also, some Atlanta council members say they are not convinced the league will ensure the event is truly scaled down.

According to the NBA, there will be no general spectators inside State Farm Arena. Only staff, family, and select VIP’s will be permitted.

But City of Atlanta council member Andre Dickens said his concern will be the crowds drawn to Atlanta, no matter of the NBA league restrictions for players.

"We know Atlanta has the reputation as the place to come and party," Dickens said. "They will come, pack the clubs and they may or may not be wearing masks."

Dickens said if the mayor's administration had alerted council beforehand, "I would have said it's not a smart idea".

Advertisement

Jon Keen, the top cabinet officer for Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, said the city did not seek the event this year. He said the NBA made a decision it would hold the all-star game here.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.