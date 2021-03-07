1 shot, 1 injured in downtown Atlanta shooting

Atlanta police are investigating after one man was shot and another person was injured during a robbery attempt at a downtown Atlanta gas station Sunday.

Officers went to the RaceTrac at 120 Piedmont Ave NE around 5:10 p.m. The gas station is located near Georgia State University.

According to investigators, two victims were found at the scene. One man was suffering from a gunshot wound and the second man sustained an arm injury.

Several suspects attempted to rob the two men, police say. In a statement, an Atlanta police spokesperson said, "During the robbery one victim was shot and the other victim’s arm was injured during a scuffle."

Both victims' injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Police did not immediately release the victim's identities but did confirm neither are affiliated with Georgia State University.

An investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

A rash of shootings took place throughout All-star weekend in Atlanta.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.