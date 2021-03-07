Trooper dragged and injured during traffic stop, suspect escapes

A Georgia State trooper was hospitalized after being dragged and injured during a traffic stop Saturday night, authorities confirmed.

Officials say the trooper was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of a head injury.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Hank Aaron Drive and Bill Lucas Drive.

The car was stopped for a broken tail light, but the driver was asked to step out when the trooper noticed the smell of marijuana, authorities say.

According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol sent to FOX 5:

"The trooper attempted to stop the violator, but was dragged down Bill Lucas Drive by the vehicle. The trooper fell from the side of the vehicle and struck his head on the asphalt."

An Atlanta police officer who was in the trooper's vehicle at the time was able to take the driver into custody. The car that was pulled over was later found abandoned. Investigators are searching for the passenger.

Details were not immediately made available about the person authorities are searching for.

This story is developing. Watch Good Day Atlanta for the latest.

