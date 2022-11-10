Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker prepare for runoff in US Senate race

Sen. Raphael Warnock kicked off the second leg of his reelection campaign in Downtown Atlanta on Thursday.

He told voters they had unfinished business, and asked them to stick with him for four more weeks.

"I need you to fight like the future of Georgia and the future of America depends on it because it does," Warnock said. "Are you ready to fight? Are you ready to get this done?"

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia, Herschel Walker, appeared on FOX News on Wednesday, just hours after Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the race was headed to a December runoff. He said Warnock is out of touch with Georgia voters.

"He has not spoken for the Georgia people I think, the people who he represents," Walker said. "He represents Joe Biden and the people in Washington. He's voted with them 96% of the time."

Warnock blasted his opponent saying Walker is not ready for the job and has no vision for the state or country.

"This race is about competence and it's about character. When it comes to that, the choice could not be more clear between me and Herschel Walker," said Warnock.

Sen. Warnock thanked those who supported him in this election and had a message for those who voted for another candidate.

"For those of you who made a different choice this time, either for Herschel Walker or someone else, I want to speak directly to you. Over the next four weeks I hope you will give me the opportunity to earn your vote," Warnock said.