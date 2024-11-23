Rape suspect shot, killed during standoff with Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

A suspect is dead following an overnight standoff in Cherokee County during the execution of an arrest warrant. The incident began late Friday night and ended with gunfire early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were assisting the Floyd County Sheriff's Office in serving an arrest warrant for a man accused of rape. Law enforcement officers arrived at a residence on Ficklin Church Way around 11:15 p.m. Friday and encountered the suspect outside the home. Officials say the suspect was armed.

Due to the nature of the situation, Cherokee County authorities called in their SWAT team to assist with negotiations. Despite their efforts, the encounter ended in a deadly shooting shortly after midnight.

"Friday night, we were contacted by the Floyd County Sheriff's Office," a Cherokee County official said. "They notified us that they had an arrest warrant for a suspect here in Cherokee County. The arrest warrant was for rape, and they asked for our assistance in serving that arrest warrant. Deputies from Floyd County and Cherokee County made contact with the suspect outside of his home. He was armed."

No officers or deputies were injured during the incident. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has taken over the case and is now leading the investigation.

At this time, the identity of the suspect has not been released. Officials say updates will be provided as new information becomes available.