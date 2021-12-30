Rain not likely to cancel NYE plans, severe storms possible New Year's Day

The final day of the year in north Georgia will see some rain chance and while it doesn't appear it will cause any outdoor plans to be canceled, Georgians should be weather aware on Saturday for the potential severe storms.

NYE CANCELLED: THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE WEEKEND

The day will start out foggy and warm, but that should burn off by mid-morning.

It appears most of the rain chance will be just after midday, but a few scattered showers in the late evening hours cannot be ruled out. It should be mostly cloudy with temperatures well into the 60s.

ATLANTA NEW YEAR'S EVE PEACH DROP CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 SPIKE

Still, it won't be anything like the line of powerful storms that moved through north Georgia during the overnight hours early Thursday morning.

Saturday should begin mostly quiet, but the midday, the thunderstorms will start to roll in.

Right now, a good portion of north Georgia is under a Rick 2 or Slight Risk for severe storms. Those powerful storms could pack damaging winds of up to 60 mph and a spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.

This line of powerful storms will once again move in by late Saturday evening and could impact metro Atlanta during the early morning hours, similar to the line that came through on Thursday morning.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms continues into Sunday through midday. As the chance for storms drop into the evening hours on Sunday, so will the temperatures.

Expect it to dip below freezing overnight into the start of the workweek as winter returns. The highs will remain below 60 but will return to above-average by midweek.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____