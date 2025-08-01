'Rage Against the Regime' protest happening Saturday in Cobb County

article

The Brief Cobb County residents will join more than 400 protests nationwide on Aug. 2 for the "Rage Against the Regime" demonstration against Trump administration policies. The event is organized locally by Indivisible Cobb and nationally by the 50501 Movement, a group formed after Trump’s second inauguration. Organizers are protesting issues including immigration enforcement, attacks on civil rights, and the dismantling of federal agencies.



Some Cobb County residents are set to join a national wave of demonstrations on Aug. 2 as part of "Rage Against the Regime," a coordinated protest against the policies of the Trump administration. The local event, organized by Indivisible Cobb, will reportedly align with more than 400 protests across the country, all aimed at what organizers say is a dangerous erosion of democracy.

The protest is scheduled to begin at noon at the intersection of Roswell and Johnson Ferry roads.

What they're saying:

The movement is being led by the 50501 Movement, a grassroots organization founded in the wake of Donald Trump's second inauguration. The group’s mission—uniting 50 states in 50 protests under one movement—has inspired several recent events including "May Day Strong," "No Kings," "Good Trouble Lives On," and "Free America."

According to a press release from the group, the protests will serve as a "mass mobilization" against a range of Trump-era actions, including what organizers describe as the weaponization of immigration enforcement, attacks on transgender rights, the dismantling of key federal agencies, and efforts to suppress information such as the Epstein files.

Indivisible Cobb was founded in March 2025 in response to growing opposition to many of the administration’s initiatives. The group’s "No Kings" rally in June drew more than 2,000 local residents, according to the organizers.

PREVIOUS PROTEST STORIES